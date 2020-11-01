Thailand Manufacturing PMI Climbs Into Expansion - IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand swung into expansion in October, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8.

That's up from 49.9 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production and new orders both rose at faster rates, while there was a return to growth in purchasing activity and input stocks.

Business sentiment remained negative, While input prices rose in October, marking the first increase for five months, the rate of inflation was marginal.

Economic News

