European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment from Austria and manufacturing PMI data from Norway, Poland and Hungary are due.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 51.0 in October from 50.8 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, IHS Markit releases Italy's manufacturing PMI data. The index is expected to climb moderately to 53.5 in October from 53.2 a month ago.

Thereafter, final PMI results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to issue euro area final manufacturing PMI data. The PMI is expected to rise to a 26-month high of 54.4 in October, as initially estimated, from 53.7 a month ago.

Half an hour later, UK factory PMI data is due. The index score is seen at 53.3 in October, in line with preliminary estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.