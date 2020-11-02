Dutch Manufacturing Growth Slows In October

The Dutch manufacturing sector expanded at a softer pace in October, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The NEVI manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 50.4 in October from 52.5 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders increased in October and foreign demand continued to rise. Stocks of purchases fell at a solid pace and was the quickest for three months.

The number of workforce decreased in October and backlogs of works declined.

The average cost burdens rose at the quickest rate since April last year, while average charges increased slightly.

The 12-month outlook for output remained subdued.

"The partial lockdown in the Netherlands, which was announced early October, is only a minor problem, as most of the production depends on exports," Albert Jan Swart, manufacturing sector economist at ABN AMRO, said.

