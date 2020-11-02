Hungary Producer Price Inflation Rises In September

Hungary's producer prices rose at a faster rate in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.6 percent increase August.

The latest increase in price was influenced by the forint exchange rate weakening against major currencies and by changes in prices of raw and base materials, the agency said.

The domestic market producer prices rose 1.0 percent in September and the foreign market prices grew 7.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.