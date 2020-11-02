Portugal Industrial Production Growth Slows In September

Portugal's industrial production grew at a softer pace in September, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.2 percent increase in August. Output rose for second month in a row.

Manufacturing output rose 0.6 percent yearly in September, after a 3.6 percent growth in the previous month.

Energy output gained 21.3 percent annually in September.

Meanwhile, production of intermediate and investment goods decreased by 0.6 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 3.8 percent in September, after a 10.4 percent gain in the preceding month.

In the third quarter, industrial production fell 0.5 percent yearly, following a 23.7 percent decline in the second quarter.

