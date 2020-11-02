South Korea Inflation Slows To 0.1% On Year

Consumer prices in South Korea were up just 0.1 percent on year in October, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent and down sharply from 1.0 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices tumbled 0.6 percent versus forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.7 percent gain in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, sank 0.3 percent on year after climbing 0.6 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

