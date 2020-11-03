Egypt Non-oil Private Sector Growth Fastest Since 2014

Egypt's non-oil private sector expanded in October at the strongest pace since the end of 2014, data from the IHS Markit revealed on Tuesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 51.4 in October from 50.4 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Firms increased their capacity due to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions and the rate of activity growth was the fastest since August 2014.

New orders rose at a quicker rate in October and to the greatest extend in over six years and new export increased.

Backlogs of work rose for the sixth month in a row in October and delivery time shortened for the fourth straight month.

Employment declined for the twelfth month in a row in October. Business confidence worsened as sentiment regarding the coming 12 months of activity decreased to the weakest since May.

Input prices rose at the fastest pace for thirteen months in October and selling cost rose at the fastest pace since August last year.

"The relatively strong upturn will encourage businesses, but also highlights the extent of the gap between current and pre-COVID activity levels that firms still need to abridge," David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

"Growth could accelerate further if restrictions remain loose, although there are still enduring risks that may slow the recovery," Owen added.

