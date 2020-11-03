Romania Producer Prices Fall In September

Romania's producer prices declined in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index declined 0.91 percent year-on-year in September.

Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 0.98 percent and 0.80 percent, respectively in September.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 11.53 percent annually in September.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 4.33 percent and those for current goods gained 3.4 percent.

Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 2.33 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in September.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.