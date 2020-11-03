Latvia Industrial Production Grows In September

Latvia's industrial production rose for the first time in three month in September, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.5 percent decline in August.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a calendar adjusted 2.8 percent in September, following a 2.9 percent decline in the previous month.

Manufacturing output declined 0.6 percent annually in September, while it grew 0.8 percent from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output grew 21.8 percent, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 22.7 percent.

