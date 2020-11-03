Optimism About Clear Election Results May Generate Buying Interest

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to add to the gains posted in the previous session.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders seem to be hoping for a definitive outcome from today's presidential election.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in the race to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts.

Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.

U.S. stocks ended on a buoyant note on Monday, as bargain hunting after recent sharp losses and a report showing another acceleration in U.S. manufacturing activity pushed up prices.

Encouraging economic data from China and the euro zone also helped outweigh concerns about rising cases and fresh lockdown measures as well as uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

The major averages all ended notably higher. The Dow surged up 423.45 points or 1.6 percent to 26,925.05, the S&P 500 moved up 40.28 points or 1.2 percent to settle at 3,310.24 and the Nasdaq firmed up 46.02 points or 0.4 percent to 10,957.61.

Last week, the Dow had plummeted by 6.5 percent, while the Nasdaq plunged 5.5 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 5.6 percent.

The report from the Institute For Supply Management showed growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by much more than expected in the month of October.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 59.3 in October from 55.4 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.8.

"Manufacturing performed well for the third straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth indicative of a normal expansion cycle," said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

He added, "While certain industry sectors are experiencing difficulties that will continue in the near term, the overall manufacturing community continues to exceed expectations."

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of September.

Among the prominent gainers today were shares from the energy sector. These stocks saw some brisk buying after crude oil prices moved higher despite persisting worries about outlook for energy demand.

Chevron (CVX), Honeywell International (HON), Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA), Visa (V), Merck (MRK) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM) gained 2 to 4 percent.

Tesla (TSLA), Mylan (MYL), Netflix (NFLX) and Costco Wholesale (COST) also rose sharply.

On the virus front, Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the United States as the country is set to choose its next president.

81,493 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts have said that the impacts will likely continue to get worse as colder months drive up infections.

"We're right at the beginning of what looks like exponential growth in a lot of states," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "This is very worrisome as we head into the winter."

On Friday, the country breached 9 million mark breaking its own record for daily new infections for the second day in a row after reporting 100,233 new cases.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging up $1.22 to $38.03 a barrel after jumping $1.02 to $36.81 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $12.60 to $1,892.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $15.80 to $1,908.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.68 yen compared to the 104.72 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1703 compared to yesterday's $1.1641.

Asia

Asian stocks gained ground on Tuesday as upbeat manufacturing activity data from the U.S., Europe and China helped offset Covid-19 worries.

Investors braced for increased volatility as the U.S. presidential election kicked off after months of high-voltage campaigning. The Japanese market was closed in observance of Culture Day.

China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 45.95 points, or 1.4 percent, to 3,271.07 on optimism the is recovering from the initial virus outbreaks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 479.72 points, or 2 percent, to 24,939.73.

Retail sales in Hong Kong declined 13.4 percent year-on-year in September, the same as in August, official data showed. The value of retail sales decreased 12.9 percent annually in September following a 13.1 percent fall in the preceding month.

Australian rallied as the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a new low and announced a bigger foray into quantitative easing to support job creation and the recovery of the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index spiked 115.10 points, or 1.9 percent, to 6,066.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 115.40 points, or 1.9 percent, at 6,262.80.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rallied 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, while banks ANZ and Commonwealth rose over 1 percent.

Gold miner Evolution Mining gained 1.8 percent and Newcrest advanced 2.5 percent.

A rebound in oil prices pushed energy stocks higher, with Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy, Oil Search and Santos surging 5-7 percent.

Seoul stocks rose sharply in the final hours before results of the U.S. election start coming in. Joe Biden has had a clear advantage over Donald Trump in most polls, but the race in swing states is seen as close. The benchmark Kospi gained 43.15 points, or 1.9 percent, to finish at 2,343.31.

Consumer prices in South Korea were up just 0.1 percent year-on-year in October, Statistics Korea said today. That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent and down sharply from 1.0 percent in September.

Europe

European stocks have risen on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors put coronavirus worries on the back burner for now and shifted their focus towards the U.S. presidential election.

Expectations remain high that Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus if he unseats President Donald Trump.

While the German DAX Index has spiked by 1.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 2.1 percent.

Adecco shares have jumped. The Swiss recruitment company said it has seen a gradual recovery in activity in the third quarter as lockdowns were eased. French lender BNP Paribas has also soared after its third-quarter profit topped forecasts.

Hugo Boss has also moved sharply higher after the German fashion house said it was focused on driving a recovery of its business online and in China.

British office space provider IWG has also spiked on news it is starting to see improvement in sales.

British American Tobacco has also moved to the upside after it acquired the nicotine pouch business of U.S.-based Dryft Sciences.

DS Smith has also advanced. The packaging group said it has "significant improvement" in demand in the past quarter but half-year profit will still be lower than last year.

Security company G4S has also surged after confirming it has rejected a takeover proposal from Allied Universal Security Services LLC.

On the other hand, engineering company Manz has plunged after cutting its full-year revenue outlook.

Pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer has also dropped after its third quarter earnings and sales missed estimates.

U.S. Economic Reports

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of September. Factory orders are expected to jump by 1.0 percent.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the networking company reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Online home decor retailer Wayfair (W) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting much better than expected third quarter earnings.

On the other hand, shares of Mosaic (MOS) may come under pressure after the fertilizer maker reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates but weaker than expected revenues.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com