American Airlines Extending Preflight Testing To Additional Destinations

American Airlines has extended its preflight (COVID-19) testing to more destinations. It had begun the testing for flights to some international routes a month ago in a bid to prepare for opening up international travel.

The carrier had started with testing for customers travelling to Jamaica and the Bahamas in early October.

As part of the move, the airline is collaborating with several foreign governments to offer preflight COVID-19 testing protocol for customers traveling to international destinations.

"Our initial preflight testing has performed remarkably well, including terrific customer feedback about the ease and availability of testing options," said Robert Isom, President of American Airlines.

American Airlines partnered LetsGetChecked for a convenient FDA EUA-authorized at-home COVID-19 testing option that includes observation by a medical professional via virtual visit, to offer at-home PCR testing to traveling customers.

The preflight testing program is now being expanded to new destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Hawaii. The testing will be available for all American flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian Islands in November.

Starting November 16, American will expand its partnership with LetsGetChecked for testing customers traveling to Belize, Grenada and St. Lucia. However, the testing requirement for each country is different. The test results can be expected in 48 hours on average.

American is currently operating service to the three from its Miami hub and it will also launch service to St. Lucia from Chicago later this month.

In December, the carrier is planning to increase its flying to all three markets with service from Belize to Miami, Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth; from Grenada to Miami and Charlotte; and from St. Lucia to Miami, Charlotte, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Additionally, American is expanding its partnership with LetsGetChecked for customers traveling to the Aloha State after conducting a series of testing options to open travel to Hawaii in October. Beginning today, customers traveling to Hawaii from Chicago, Los Angeles and Phoenix can use LetsGetChecked.

The testing under the COVID-19 predeparture testing program must be completed within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. Travelers who test negative will be exempted from the state's 14-day quarantine.

