Canadian Market Up Sharply As Technology, Financial Stocks Rally

The Canadian stock market was up sharply in positive territory at noon on Tuesday, with shares from information and financial sectors hogging the limelight.

Several stocks from industrials, consumer staples, utilities, real estate, energy and consumer discretionary sections were also up with strong gains as the mood was bullish thanks to a rally in global amid expectations of a clear verdict in the U.S. presidential election and a likely big stimulus sooner than later.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 238.30 points or 1.52% at 15,935.17 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Information Technology index was up nearly 3%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) surged up nearly 6%. Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) was up 4.2% and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) was gaining 3%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and LightSpeed Pos (LSPD.TO) were up 2 to 2.75%.

The Capped Financial Index was rising about 2.6%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) were up 3 to 5%.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) were also up sharply.

In the industrial section, Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) shares gained 3.5% on strong results. The company reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to $0.27, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of the warrant revaluation among other items, increased 42% to $491 million, primarily reflecting lower costs and higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 34.0% from 24.4%, the company said.

CargoJet (CJT.TO) was gaining nearly 8%. Ballard Power Systems was up by about 5.8%. Cae Inc. (CAE.TO), Aecon Group (ARE.TO) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO) were up 3 to 3.5%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) were among the other major gainers in the market.

According to reports from the U.S., Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in the race to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com