Swiss Market Ends On High Note Again

Swiss stocks ended on a strong note on Tuesday, extending gains to a third successive session, as the mood remained bullish amid hopes the U.S. electorate will give a clear verdict in the presidential election.

Optimism about a massive fiscal stimulus in the world's largest also helped offset worries about growth a bit.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 212.14 points or 2.17% at 10,003.82, the day's high.

On Monday, the index posted a gain of 2.13%, after notching up a modest 0.32% on Friday after four successive days of declines.

UBS Group surged up more than 6%. Credit Suisse gained 4.8%, while Swatch Group and Richemont moved up 4.1% and 3.85%, respectively.

Alcon, Swiss Re, LafargeHolcim, Partners Group, Lonza group, Sika and Geberit gained 2.5 to 3.4%. Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle, Novartis, SGS and ABB ended higher by 1.4 to 2.4%. Roche Holding notched up a gain of 1.2%.

In the Mid Price index, Adecco shares climbed 5.8% after the company said it has seen a gradual recovery in activity in the third quarter as lockdowns were eased.

OC Oerlikon Corp and Dufry gained 5.3% and 5.1%, respectively. Julius Baer, Temenos Group, Flughafen Zurich, AMS, Logitech, BB Biotech, Clariant, Vifor Pharma and Cembra Money Bank moved up 2.5 to 4.3%.

Among the other major in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France ended with sharp gains, rising 2.33%, 2.55% and 2.44%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.34%.

In the U.S., Democratic candidate Joe Biden is reportedly holding a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in the race to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts.

Meanwhile, in update, Switzerland reported a drop in new daily infections. According to Swiss public authorities, the country saw 6,126 new cases on Tuesday, down from a high of more than 9,000 last week.

Virginie Masserey, the head of infectious diseases at the Federal Office of Public Health, said in a press conference that Switzerland is seeing a slight flattening of the curve.

Saying that it was too early to determine in detail whether the lockdown measures were working, Masserey added that the drop in the mobility of population will likely encourage continued implementation of the measures.

