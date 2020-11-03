Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 190 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,735-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on hopes for a definitive result from the United States presidential election. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 144.70 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 12,736.01 after trading between 12,641.28 and 12,760.14.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial increased 0.65 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.54 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.55 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.36 percent, First Financial advanced 0.73 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 1.22 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.26 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.51 percent, Largan Precision rallied 2.64 percent, Catcher Technology soared 3.63 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.84 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.63 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.60 percent, Taiwan Cement improved 0.86 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 554.98 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 27,480.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 202.96 points or 1.85 percent to end at 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.78 percent to close at 3,369.16.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders hope for a definitive outcome from the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts. Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and hopes that OPEC may postpone a plan to ease output cuts in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December gained $0.85 or 2.3 percent at $37.66 a barrel.

