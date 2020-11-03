Hong Kong Bourse Likely To Regain Support At 25,000 Points

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gaining more than 830 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 24,940-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on hopes for a definitive result from the United States presidential election. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 479.72 points or 1.96 percent to finish at 24,939.73 after trading between 24,689.51 and 25,048.53.

Among the actives, AIA Group skyrocketed 6.27 percent, while Wharf Real Estate surged 5.46 percent, BOC Hong Kong soared 4.40 percent, CNOOC spiked 3.70 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 3.69 percent, AAC Technologies rallied 3.55 percent, Sands China jumped 3.08 percent, CITIC climbed 3.00 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 2.59 percent, China Resources Land perked 2.24 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 1.61 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.55 percent, WH Group added 1.51 percent, Power Assets gained 1.27 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 1.08 percent, China Mobile increased 1.03 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.92 percent, Alibaba Group improved 0.67 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.62 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.50 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rose 0.45 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.26 percent and WuXi Biologics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 554.98 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 27,480.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 202.96 points or 1.85 percent to end at 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.78 percent to close at 3,369.16.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders hope for a definitive outcome from the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts. Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and hopes that OPEC may postpone a plan to ease output cuts in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December gained $0.85 or 2.3 percent at $37.66 a barrel.

