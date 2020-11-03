Japan Monetary Base Surges 16.3% On Year In October

The monetary base in Japan was up 16.3 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 601.284 trillion yen.

That follows the 14.3 percent jump in September.

Banknotes in circulation rose 6.0 percent, while coins in circulation gained 2.1 percent. Current account balances soared an annual 19.2 percent, including a 19.9 percent spike in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base skyrocketed 28.7 percent at 597.879 trillion yen.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.