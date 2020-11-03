Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Ticks Higher In October - Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to contract in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Wednesday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 49.8.

That's up from 47.7 in September, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell at slower rates, while there was job growth for the first time in three months. Business sentiment was its least negative since June 2019.

Measures to restrict the spread of disease 2019 (COVID-19) remained in place during October, which continued to weigh on operations and consumer behavior.

