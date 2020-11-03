Additional Support Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 0.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,160-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on hopes for a definitive result from the United States presidential election. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement and resource stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 44.32 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 5,159.45 after trading between 5,131.95 and 5,162.35.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.82 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.42 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.21 percent, Bank Central Asia climbed 1.20 percent, Astra International jumped 1.85 percent, Indocement added 0.61 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 2.19 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.36 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.42 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.91 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 0.94 percent, Timah sank 0.58 percent, Bumi Resources rallied 2.00 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank CIMB Niaga and Indosat were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 554.98 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 27,480.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 202.96 points or 1.85 percent to end at 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.78 percent to close at 3,369.16.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders hope for a definitive outcome from the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts. Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and hopes that OPEC may postpone a plan to ease output cuts in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December gained $0.85 or 2.3 percent at $37.66 a barrel.

