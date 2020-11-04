Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports were up 2.0 percent on month and exports were down 4.0 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$2.643 billion.

South Korea will see September data for current account, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of $8.29 billion - up from $6.57 billion in August.

Singapore will provide September numbers for retail sales; in August, sales were up 1.4 percent on month and down 5.7 percent on year.

Taiwan will release October figures for consumer and wholesale prices; in September, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 0.58 percent on year, while wholesale prices tumbled an annual 8.12 percent.

Indonesia will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.34 percent on quarter and a decline of 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 4.19 percent quarterly drop and the 5.32 percent yearly decline.

Thailand will see October data for consumer prices and consumer confidence. In September, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.26 percent. The consumer confidence index had a score of 50.2.

The Philippines will release October figures for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year, while core CPI climbed 3.2 percent on year.

Japan will see final October results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; the previous readings were 46.9 and 46.6, respectively.

