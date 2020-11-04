European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final PMI Data Due

Final Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and other major European economies are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due for October. The number of registered unemployed decreased by 26,329 or 0.69 percent in September.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to issue Spain services PMI data. The services index is seen falling to 40.0 in October from 42.4 in September.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI data is due. Economists forecast the services PMI to drop to 47.0 in October from 48.8 a month ago.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due. According to flash estimate, the composite output index fell to a four-month low of 49.4 in October from 50.4 in September.

Half an hour later, IHS Markit releases UK final CIPS composite PMI data. The final reading is seen at 52.9 in October, unchanged from flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone producer price figures are due. Economists forecast the producer prices to fall 2.4 percent on year in September, following a 2.5 percent decrease in August.

