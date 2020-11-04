logo
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Roughly In Line With Estimates In September

A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $63.9 billion in September from a revised $67.0 billion in August.

Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $63.8 billion from the $67.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 2.6 percent to $176.4 billion, while the value of imports rose by 0.5 percent to $240.2 billion.

