Lack Of 'Blue Wave' May Lead To Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks poised to extend the rally seen in the previous session.

The may benefit from signs that the U.S. elections will not result in a "blue wave" that sees the Democrats reclaiming both the White House and the Senate.

Votes are still being counted in a number of key swing states, but traders seem optimistic that Democrats will not take control of the Senate and roll back key tax cuts.

The White House remains up for grabs, but President Donald Trump's projected wins in states like Texas and Florida seems to have set traders' minds at ease.

The futures remained firmly positive even after a report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment increased by much less than expected in the month of October.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains posted on Monday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside on the day.

The major averages finished the session firmly in positive territory. The Dow spiked 554.98 points or 2.1 percent to 27,480.03, the Nasdaq surged up 202.96 points or 1.9 percent to 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.8 percent to 3,369.16.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seemed to be hoping for a definitive outcome from the presidential election.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said factory orders jumped by 1.1 percent in September after rising by a revised 0.6 percent in August.

Economists had expected factory orders to surge up by 1.0 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Networking stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Networking Index up by 4.1 percent.

Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) moved sharply higher after the networking company reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Considerable strength was also visible among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 3.1 percent jump by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Banking, computer hardware and steel stocks also saw significant strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $0.99 to $38.65 a barrel after climbing $0.85 to $37.66 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,909.90, down $0.50 compared to the previous session's close of $1,910.40. On Tuesday, gold jumped $17.90.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.48 yen compared to the 104.49 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1710 compared to yesterday's $1.1715.

Asia

Asian stocks ended a choppy session mostly higher on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled it out for the White House, with no clear winner emerging yet in a tight contest.

There is a broad consensus among investors that a stimulus deal will go through regardless of the election result.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 6.37 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,277.44 after a survey from Caixin signaled a further recovery of activity from the Covid-19 related drops. The services PMI rose to 56.8 from 54.8 in September.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2 percent at 24,886.14 after a choppy session. A survey showed the private sector in Hong Kong contracted at a slower pace in October.

Japanese shares rallied as investors awaited the outcome of the knife-edge U.S. presidential race. The Nikkei average jumped 399.75 points, or 1.7 percent, to 23,695.23, while the broader Topix index closed 1.2 percent higher at 1,627.25.

Sony rose 1.5 percent and heavyweight Fast Retailing gained 2.5 percent, while SoftBank Group gave up 2.4 percent. Gaming giant Nintendo declined 1.6 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting on September 16 and 17 revealed that the central bank would take additional easing steps if it proves necessary.

Australian markets ended on a flat note as early results in the U.S. presidential election showed a very tight race. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index finished marginally lower at 6,062.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended with a positive bias at 6,265.

Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto fell 1-2 percent while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group lost as much as 4.6 percent.

The big four banks dropped 1-2 percent on worries about declining interest margins. Fund manager Pendal Group slumped 8 percent on disappointing FY result.

On the economic front, a government report showed the total value of retail sales in Australia dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in September. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 4.0 percent drop in August.

The Australian Industry Group said that the construction sector in Australia moved into expansion territory in October, with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Construction score of 52.7, up from 45.2.

IHS Market said that the services sector in Australia continued to expand in October, and at a faster pace, with a seasonally adjusted services PMI score of 53.7, up from 50.8 in September.

Seoul stocks closed higher as vote counting for the U.S. presidential election progressed. The benchmark Kospi climbed 14.01 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,357.32.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics surged 4.9 percent and Celltrion climbed 4.4 percent. Internet portal giant Naver soared 5.5 percent and its rival Kakao jumped 6.8 percent.

Europe

European stocks have recovered from an early slide to turn higher on Wednesday amid bets that a stimulus deal will go through regardless of the U.S. election results.

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in a number of battleground states, making the race closer than polls had predicted.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off survey data showing that the euro zone's economic recovery stalled last month due to tightening of lockdown measures.

While the French CAC 40 Index has surged up by 1.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 1.2 percent.

Swiss Life Holding has rallied after it reported a 10 percent increase in fee income in the first three quarters of the year.

Marks & Spencer has also surged higher despite the company reporting its first loss in its 94 years amid Covid-19 related store closures.

Smurfit Kappa has also jumped. After delivering a stronger-than-expected performance in the third quarter, the packaging company said it was "well positioned" to benefit from trends in e-commerce and demand for sustainable packaging.

French lender Credit Agricole has also advanced after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in third-quarter profit.

German reinsurance giant Hannover has also moved to the upside after reinstating its profit guidance for 2020.

Similarly, real estate company Vonovia has also moved higher after reporting a rise in profit for the first nine months and backing its outlook for 2020.

On the other hand, wind-turbine maker Vestas has slumped as investors weighed the impact of the U.S. election on the renewable energy sector.

U.S. Economic Reports

Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 365,000 jobs in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 753,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected private sector employment to surge by 650,000 jobs compared to the jump of 749,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"The labor market continues to add jobs, yet at a slower pace," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and cohead of the ADP Research Institute. "Although the pace is slower, we've seen employment gains across all industries and sizes."

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $63.9 billion in September from a revised $67.0 billion in August.

Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $63.8 billion from the $67.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 2.6 percent to $176.4 billion, while the value of imports rose by 0.5 percent to $240.2 billion.

At 10 am ET, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on activity in the service sector in the month of October.

The ISM's Services PMI is expected to edge down to 57.5 in October from 57.8 in September, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended October 30th at 10:30 am ET.

Crude oil inventories are expected to rise by 0.9 million barrels after jumping by 4.3 million barrels in the previous week.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

