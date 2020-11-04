Australian Market Rises

The Australian stock market is rising on Thursday, led by tech stocks and banks, following the positive cues from Wall Street as investors continued to await the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Investors also digested news that biotechnology company Novavax has a reached a deal with Australian Government to supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 59.00 points or 0.97 percent to 6,121.10, after touching a high of 6,116.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 59.90 points or 0.96 percent to 6,324.90. Australian stocks ended little changed on Wednesday.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 1 percent to 1.9 percent, while ANZ Banking is down 0.2 percent.

National Australia Bank reported a 46.7 percent fall in full-year earnings, while its cash earnings for the period dropped 36.6 percent.

In the tech sector, Afterpay is rising almost 3 percent, while WiseTech Global and Appen are higher by more than 1 percent each.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 1 percent and BHP Group is declining almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is down more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are weak even as crude oil prices gained overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 1 percent, Santos is lower by almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.6 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders reacted to the results of the U.S. elections on Tuesday, which have yet to reach a definitive conclusion. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently in the lead in the race for the presidency, with the latest projections giving the former vice president 248 electoral college votes. However, President Donald Trump has called for a recount in Wisconsin and filed to halt counting of ballots in Michigan, suggesting the outcome of the race could be still be up for grabs.

The Dow jumped 367.63 points or 1.3 percent to 27,847.66, the Nasdaq spiked 430.21 points or 3.9 percent to 11,590.78 and the S&P 500 surged up 74.42 points or 2.2 percent to 3,443.44.

The major European all showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 2.4 percent, the German DAX Index soared by 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.7 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing a drop in crude inventories in the week ended October 30. WTI crude for December ended higher by $1.49 or about 4 percent at $39.15 a barrel.

