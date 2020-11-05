Dutch Inflation Rises In October

Dutch consumer price inflation rose for the second straight month in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.1 percent increase in September.

Prices for clothing had an upward effect on inflation as prices grew 3.2 percent in October, following a 0.1 percent rise.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 1.2 percent in October from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

