Australia Trade Surplus Rises In September

Australia's trade surplus increased in September as exports rose and imports declined, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The trade surplus increased to A$5.63 billion in September from A$2.618 billion in the previous month.

Exports of goods and services increased 4.0 percent on monthly basis in September to A$33.737 billion.

Exports of non-rural goods rose 1.0 percent and that of rural goods declined 2.0 percent. Non-monetary gold exports were grew 72.0 percent.

Imports declined 6.0 percent to A$28.108 billion in September.

