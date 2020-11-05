Philippine Inflation At 3-Month High

The Philippines' inflation rose to the highest in three months in October, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent annually in October, after a 2.3 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 2.3 percent rise.

The latest rate was the highest since July, when prices climbed 2.7 percent.

The latest inflation was mainly due to the slowdown in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages by 2.1 percent.

Likewise, prices for education grew 1.2 percent and those of restaurants and miscellaneous goods and services gained 2.4 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of selected food and energy items, eased to 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the production index value declined 11.9 percent yearly in September, following a 13.3 percent fall in August.

The production index volume fell 8.4 percent annually in September, following a 9.0 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Data also showed that the producer prices fell 3.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.7 percent decline in August.

