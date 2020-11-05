Taiwan Consumer Prices Fall Further In October

Taiwan's consumer prices continued to decline in October, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index fell 0.24 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.58 percent decrease in September. This was in line with economists' expectations.

Prices of fuels and lubricants fell 15.96 percent as the international oil prices plummeted.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.36 percent in October.

Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.28 percent annually in October and rose 0.74 percent from the previous month.

Separate data showed that the wholesale prices declined 7.37 percent annually in October, following a 8.13 percent fall in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.85 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.