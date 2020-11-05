Czech Retail Sales Rise In September

The Czech Republic's retail sales grew in September after falling in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent annually in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in August. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.
In July, sales rose 2.9 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent yearly in September.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in September.
Sales of food grew 1.5 percent and those of non-food goods rose 0.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 0.5 percent.
