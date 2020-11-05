European Shares Rise As US Election Uncertainty Continues

European stocks rose on Thursday to hit a two-week high as investors braced for the prospects of Joe Biden as President and a divided Congress, which will reduce the chances of tough financial regulations and higher taxes.

The focus is on the Fed meeting later today after the Bank of England increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds ($195 billion).

The Bank of England expanded its asset purchase program and retained its record low interest rate as the entered a second lockdown.

Policymakers said they stand ready to take further actions if necessary to help the economy recover and ensure that inflation returns to 2 percent target.

Brexit talks also remained in focus, with Michel Barnier, EU's leader Brexit representative, tweeting that trade negotiations so far failed to agree on the level playing field on issues such as fishing access rights.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.7 percent to 365.74 after gaining 2.1 percent in the previous session. The German DAX gained about 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

ING shares plunged 6.4 percent. After reporting a significant fall in net profit for the third quarter of 2020, the Dutch bank said it would cut 1 thousand jobs by the end of 2021.

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal was moving higher after narrowing its Q3 net loss.

British supermarket group J Sainsbury fell 2.7 percent after announcing it plans to cut 3,000 jobs.

Hikma Pharma rallied 3.4 percent after launching Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in the U.S.

French lender Societe Generale rallied 3.5 percent. The bank reported a net income of 862 million euros ($1.011 billion) for the third quarter on the back of more "normalized" market conditions.

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media surged nearly 11 percent after returning to profit in the third quarter.

Dialog Semiconductor jumped 7 percent. The chipmaker swung to an operating loss for its third quarter but said it expects higher demand for a range of products in the fourth quarter.

Reinsurance company Munich Re fell 3.5 percent after reporting a sharp fall in third-quarter profit.

Commerzbank plunged 5.7 percent. The lender swung to a net loss in the third quarter and warned the outlook for bad loans could worsen as the pandemic evolves.

Airline Lufthansa gave up 3.6 percent after it swung to a heavy loss in the third quarter.

On the economic front, Germany's manufacturing new orders growth in September was much weaker than expected, figures from the statistical office Destatis showed.

Factory orders rose a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, while economists had forecast a 2 percent increase.

The pace of growth slowed sharply from August's 4.9 percent, which was revised up from 4.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis