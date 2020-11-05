Sweden Industrial Production Falls In September

Sweden's industrial production declined further in September, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

Industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.4 percent decline in August.

The overall private sector output fell 3.7 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

The largest downward contribution to total private sector development came from machinery and equipment industry where output fell 5.8 percent year-on-year in September.

Services output fell 4.3 percent yearly in September.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 2.6 percent in September, after a 6.6 percent rise in the prior month.

The total private sector output rose 0.4 percent from the previous month.

Manufacturing output fell 2.3 percent monthly in September, after a 7.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that a calendar adjusted industrial orders fell 0.3 annually in September.

Orders received from the domestic market increased 1.0 percent in September, while those from foreign fell 0.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September.

