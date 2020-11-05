Ireland Manufacturing Output Falls For Second Month

Ireland's manufacturing output fell for the second straight month in September, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output fell 4.9 percent month-on-month in September, after a 15.5 percent decrease in August.

On an annual basis, manufacturing output decreased 14.2 percent in September, after a 5.9 percent fall in the previous month.

Industrial production decreased 4.8 percent monthly in September, after an 14.7 percent decline in the previous month.

Industrial production fell 13.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.0 percent decline in the previous month.

Data also showed that the industrial turnover fell 5.9 percent monthly in September and declined 5.8 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

