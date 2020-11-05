Futures Pointing To Extended Rally On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a sharply higher open on Thursday, with stocks likely to extend the rally seen over the two previous sessions.

Traders continue to react positively to the results of Tuesday's election even though an official winner has not been declared in the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden seems to be on the verge of securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency, potentially setting up a divided government that is said to be the preference on Wall Street.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, adding to the strong gains posted on Tuesday. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly strong advance.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels in late-day trading but still posted strong gains. The Dow jumped 367.63 points or 1.3 percent to 27,847.66, the Nasdaq spiked 430.21 points or 3.9 percent to 11,590.78 and the S&P 500 surged up 74.42 points or 2.2 percent to 3,443.44.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders reacted to the results of the U.S. elections on Tuesday, which have yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently in the lead in the race for the presidency, with the latest projections giving the former vice president 253 electoral college votes.

However, President Donald Trump has called for a recount in Wisconsin and has filed to halt counting of ballots in Michigan, suggesting the outcome of the race could be still be up for grabs.

Democrats currently seem unlikely to take control of the Senate, potentially leading to a divided government if Biden is in fact the next president.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment increased by much less than expected in the month of October.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 365,000 jobs in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 753,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected private sector employment to surge by 650,000 jobs compared to the jump of 749,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"The labor market continues to add jobs, yet at a slower pace," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and cohead of the ADP Research Institute. "Although the pace is slower, we've seen employment gains across all industries and sizes."

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $63.9 billion in September from a revised $67.0 billion in August.

Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $63.8 billion from the $67.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 2.6 percent to $176.4 billion, while the value of imports rose by 0.5 percent to $240.2 billion.

Growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed by more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management.

The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 56.6 in October from 57.8 in September, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 57.5.

Biotechnology stocks moved sharply higher on the day, resulting in a 5.9 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.

Substantial strength was also visible among pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks, with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index jumping by 4.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Software stocks also turned in a strong performance during the session, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 4.9 percent.

Semiconductor, housing and retail stocks also saw considerable strength, while banking, steel and gold stocks showed notable moves to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.28 to $38.87 a barrel after jumping $1.49 to $39.15 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $14.20 to $1,189.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are spiking $32.50 to $1,928.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.70 yen versus the 104.52 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1832 compared to yesterday's $1.1726.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as former vice-president Joe Biden inched closer to the White House after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin.

A Biden win and a Republican senate signaled a gridlock, but analysts said that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.

The risk of a prolonged contested election remained as Trump's campaign moved to file lawsuits and request for a recount in many states.

Chinese shares rose on expectations that a possibly less confrontational approach to trade policy by a Biden administration could help defuse the current tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 42.69 points, or 1.30 percent, to finish at 3,320.13, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 3.25 percent at 25,695.92.

Japanese shares hit over two-year high as U.S. Democrats inched closer to the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidential election.

The Nikkei average climbed 410.05 points, or 1.73 percent, to 24,105.28, its highest since Oct. 3, 2018. The broader Topix index closed 1.39 percent higher at 1,649.94.

Automaker Suzuki Motor rallied 4.9 percent after its profit forecast came in higher than analysts' expectations. Pharmaceutical firm Eisai soared almost 18 percent after the company and its partner Biogen Inc moved closer to receiving FDA approval for their Alzheimer drug.

Banks and insurers ended in the red after long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell from five-month highs on Wednesday in response to an unexpectedly close U.S. election result.

Australian hit a more than one-week high on expectations that a divided Congress in the U.S. would be good for and markets.

Investors also digested news that biotechnology company Novavax has a reached a deal with Australian government to supply 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 77.50 points, or 1.28 percent, to 6,139.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 79 points, or 1.26 percent, at 6,344.

Healthcare stocks rose broadly, with heavyweight CSL rallying 3.5 percent. Cochlear rose 2.1 percent and Resmed surged 3.6 percent.

Treasury Wine Estates plunged as much as 8.2 percent on China tariff woes and amid news that it had paused the demerger of its Penfolds division.

Lender National Australia Bank gained 3.3 percent despite reporting a 37 percent fall in full-year cash earnings. Miners and energy stocks fell broadly. Tech stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, with Afterpay rising 2.5 percent.

Seoul stocks soared amid bets that a Joe Biden presidency cannot undo the Trump era policies. The benchmark Kospi jumped 56.47 points, or 2.40 percent, to 2,413.79.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 3.1 percent and SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, added 3.5 percent.

Solar cell manufacturer Hanwha Solutions jumped 12.3 percent and steel structure maker Dongkuk Structures & Construction rallied 10.8 percent on expectations the companies would benefit Democrat Joe Biden's green energy proposals.

Europe

European stocks rose on Thursday to hit a two-week high as investors braced for the prospects of Joe Biden as President and a divided Congress, which will reduce the chances of tough financial regulations and higher taxes.

The focus is on the Fed meeting later today after the Bank of England increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds ($195 billion).

The Bank of England expanded its asset purchase program and retained its record low interest rate as the entered a second lockdown.

Policymakers said they stand ready to take further actions if necessary to help the economy recover and ensure that inflation returns to 2 percent target.

Brexit talks also remained in focus, with Michel Barnier, EU's leader Brexit representative, tweeting that trade negotiations so far failed to agree on the level playing field on issues such as fishing access rights.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.7 percent to 365.74 after gaining 2.1 percent in the previous session. The German DAX gained about 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

ING shares plunged 6.4 percent. After reporting a significant fall in net profit for the third quarter of 2020, the Dutch bank said it would cut 1 thousand jobs by the end of 2021.

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal was moving higher after narrowing its Q3 net loss.

British supermarket group J Sainsbury fell 2.7 percent after announcing it plans to cut 3,000 jobs.

Hikma Pharma rallied 3.4 percent after launching Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in the U.S.

French lender Societe Generale rallied 3.5 percent. The bank reported a net income of 862 million euros ($1.011 billion) for the third quarter on the back of more "normalized" market conditions.

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media surged nearly 11 percent after returning to profit in the third quarter.

Dialog Semiconductor jumped 7 percent. The chipmaker swung to an operating loss for its third quarter but said it expects higher demand for a range of products in the fourth quarter.

Reinsurance company Munich Re fell 3.5 percent after reporting a sharp fall in third-quarter profit.

Commerzbank plunged 5.7 percent. The lender swung to a net loss in the third quarter and warned the outlook for bad loans could worsen as the pandemic evolves.

Airline Lufthansa gave up 3.6 percent after it swung to a heavy loss in the third quarter.

On the economic front, Germany's manufacturing new orders growth in September was much weaker than expected, figures from the statistical office Destatis showed.

Factory orders rose a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, while economists had forecast a 2 percent increase.

The pace of growth slowed sharply from August's 4.9 percent, which was revised up from 4.5 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

First-claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a modest decrease in the week ended October 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 751,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 758,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 732,000 from the 758,000 originally reported for the previous week.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of October.

Employment is expected to increase by about 600,000 jobs in October after climbing by 661,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent.

At 2 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

