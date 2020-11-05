Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release September numbers for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Spending is expected to rise 2.2 percent on month and slide 10.7 percent on year after gaining 1.7 percent on month and falling 6.9 percent on year in August.

Australia will see October results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australia Industry Group; in September, the index score was 36.2.

New Zealand will provide Q4 figures for inflation expectations; in the three months prior, the index suggested an increase of 1.4 percent.

Thailand will see October results for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 50.2.

