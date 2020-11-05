US Reports Record Number Of Daily COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. on Wednesday reported more than 1,00,000 cases in 24 hours, setting a new all-time high, as the nation awaits for the results of presidential election.

102,830, new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. in past 24 hours, the country's highest daily total, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Texas reported the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours of 9,509; Illinois 7,538; Wisconsin 5,936; California 5,519 and Florida 4,423.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 9.52 million people in the country and has taken the live of about 234 thousand people. Globally, coronavirus cases topped 48.3 million and have killed at least 1.23 million people.

Over 52,000 people have been hospitalized across the US, according to Covid Tracking Project. More than 10,000 patients are in ICU, while about 2,800 are in ventilator. Around 18 states, including Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Montana, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin and West Virginia, reported record numbers of patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has reached a new high of 88,971. This figure has more than doubled in one month's time.

"Regardless of election results, we have months of current leadership ahead. The question now is whether leaders in hard hit areas who have favored a light touch will implement more aggressive covid control measures now that Election Day has passed," Dr. Caitlin Rivers, whose research at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore focuses on improve public response to infectious disease outbreaks, tweeted on Wednesday.

To curb the rising coronavirus cases Maine Governor Janet Mills has issued an executive order Thursday that requires people to wear face masks in public regardless of the distance they keep from others.

"We have recorded yet another day of record high case numbers. This deadly and dangerous virus is spreading all across our state," Mills said. "Protect your family. Protect a health-care worker. Protect the elderly. Wear your face covering. Save lives. It is that simple."

