Australia Services Sector Surges In October - AiG

The services sector in Australia swung to expansion in October, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Friday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Service Index score of 51.4.

That's up sharply from 36.2 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the index indicated growth in one sector, stability in two sectors and contraction in two sectors. All activity indicators were positive or stable in October, with the indices for sales, new orders and supplier deliveries improving significantly from the previous month.

