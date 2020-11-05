Taiwan Bourse May Challenge Resistance At 13,000 Points

The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 370 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,920-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive as the contentious election in the United States remains unsettled. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index added 50.90 points or 0.40 percent to finish at the daily high of 12,918.80 after trading between 12,840.40.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.13 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.07 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.55 percent, First Financial jumped 1.46 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.80 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.22 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 3.48 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.82 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.81 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.56 percent, Hon Hai Precision and Formosa Plastic both improved 0.25 percent, Asia Cement shed 0.47 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.37 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be form as stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday and stayed that way, extending gains from the previous two sessions.

The Dow soared 542.52 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 28,390.18, while the NASDAQ surged 300.15 points or 2.59 percent to end at 11,890.93 and the S&P 500 jumped 67.01 points or 1.95 percent to close at 3,510.45.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on the latest news regarding the presidential election. Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently seems poised to unseat President Donald Trump, although Democrats are not expected to take control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, the members of the Federal Reserve decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent, as widely expected. The accompanying statement said the Fed expects rates to remain unchanged until labor market reaches levels consistent with the central bank's assessments of maximum employment.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week; later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on employment in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as rising cases and the delay in outcome of the U.S. Presidential election weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December settled with a loss of $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $38.79 a barrel.

