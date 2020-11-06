European Economics Preview: Germany's Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output for September. Output is expected to climb 2.7 percent on month, in contrast to a 0.2 percent fall in August.

In the meantime, industrial output from Norway and Denmark are due.

At 2.45 am ET, the French current account data from Bank of France and foreign trade from customs office are due. The trade deficit is expected to narrow to EUR 6.3 billion from EUR 7.7 billion in August.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production data for September. Output is forecast to drop 3.8 percent on year, slower than the 5.7 percent decrease in August.

Also, industrial output and foreign trade from the Czech Republic are due. Industrial output is seen falling 3.9 percent on year, following a 5.5 percent decrease in August.

At 3.30 am ET, UK Halifax house price figures are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales for September. Sales had increased 8.2 percent on month in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.