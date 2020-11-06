RBA Expects Economy To Recover At Faster Than Expected Pace

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it expects the to recover over coming quarters at a faster than previously estimate pace.

However, the economy is likely to be noticeably smaller at the end of the forecast period than anticipated prior to the pandemic, partially because of a sharp slowing in population growth, the bank said in the Statement of Monetary Policy, released Friday.

Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 6 percent in the year ending June 2021 compared to the previous projection of 4 percent. At the same time, the outlook for the year ending June 2022 was retained at 4 percent.

The unemployment rate is expected to peak a little below 8 percent around the end of the year. This peak represents a very high level of spare capacity in the labor market, the bank noted.

The unemployment rate is expected to decline only gradually, to just above 6 percent by the end of 2022.

Both headline and trimmed mean inflation are forecast to bottom out below 1 percent in 2021, and reach 1.5 percent by end 2022.

According to RBA forecast, population growth will be 0.2 percent in 2020/21 and 0.4 percent in 2021/22. This was the slowest rate of population growth since the First World War.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.