Spain's Industrial Production Falls At Slower Pace

Spain's industrial production declined at a much slower pace in September, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.

Industrial output dropped 3.4 percent annually, slower than the 5.7 percent decrease seen a month ago. Output was forecast to decrease 3.8 percent.

At the same time, unadjusted industrial production slid 0.6 percent on year versus a 5.9 percent fall in August.

Production of consumer goods fell 2.1 percent and that of capital goods decreased 5.1 percent annually. Output of intermediate goods and energy dropped 1.8 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.



Month-on-month, growth in industrial output doubled to 0.8 percent from 0.4 percent in August.

