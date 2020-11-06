Denmark Industrial Production Rises In September

Denmark's industrial production rose for the second straight month in September, albeit at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent month-on-month in September, after a 5.3 percent increase in August. In July, output fell 5.7 percent.

The production in metal industry grew 13.4 percent monthly in September. Production of electronic industry and investment goods industry rose by 9.7 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Production of food, beverages and tobacco industry gained 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile production in the electrical equipment fell 9.7 percent and production in the textile and leather industry fell 3.2 percent.

The industrial turnover rose 2.0 percent monthly in September.

In the third quarter, industrial production increased 0.5 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.