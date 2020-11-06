Norway Industrial Production Rises In September

Norway's industrial production increased at a softer pace in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased 6.3 percent year-on-year in September, following an 8.3 percent rise in August.

Manufacturing output fell 3.4 percent annually in September, following a 2.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 9.9 percent, while the mining and quarrying output fell 3.5 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of energy goods grew 20.3 percent yearly in September and consumer goods rose 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, production of capital goods fell 8.7 percent and those of intermediate goods 2.9 percent.

Durable consumer goods production increased 10.3 percent, while production of non-durable goods fell 0.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 1.7 percent in September, after a 1.1 percent gain in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

