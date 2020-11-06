Hungary Trade Surplus Rises In September

Hungary's trade surplus increased in September, as exports rose and imports fell, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 1.141 billion in September from EUR 477 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 140 million.

Exports rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.2 percent decrease in August.

Imports decreased 2.4 percent annually in September, following a 5.3 percent fall in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production fell a working day adjusted 1.0 percent in September, after remaining unchanged in August.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.2 percent yearly in September, after a 2.0 percent fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted industrial production grew 2.3 percent in September, slower than 6.3 percent gain in the prior month.

