Austria Wholesale Prices Fall Further In October

Austria's wholesale prices declined further in October, data from the Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5.0 percent decline in September.

Prices for other mineral oil products declined 31.3 percent annually in October.

Meanwhile, prices for watches and jewelry increased 19.6 percent and used materials and residual materials rose by 8.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.