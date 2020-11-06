Italy Retail Sales Fall In September

Italy's retail sales declined in September after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value declined a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in September, after 8.2 percent rise in August. In July, retail sales fell 6.0 percent.

Sales of non-foods fell 1.3 percent monthly in September and food sales remained unchanged.

On an annual basis, retail sales rose 1.3 percent in September, after a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Online sales grew 24.9 percent yearly in September.

The retail sales volume decreased 0.4 percent monthly in September and rose by 1.5 percent from a year ago.

In the third quarter, retail sales value grew 13.9 percent quarterly. This was the highest sales growth recorded after recovered from record-low reported during lockdown.

