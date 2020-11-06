Bay Street Likely To Open Lower

Lower U.S. and Canadian futures, weakness in European and falling crude oil prices point to a negative start for the Canadian stock market Friday morning.

Investors will continue to follow election news from the U.S. where counting continues.

Canadian and U.S. jobs data for the month of October will make an impact as well on the market.

Statistics Canada released a report a little while ago that showed the Canadian created 83600 jobs in October 2020, below market forecasts of a 100 thousand rise and after a 378,200 increase in September. Full-time employment increased by 69100 jobs while part-time jobs were up by 14500.

Unemployment rate in Canada came in at 8.9% for October, down from 9% a month earlier.

According to data released by the Labor Department, U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October, against forecast for an addition of about 500,000 jobs. U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 6.9% in the month.

The Canadian market ended on a high note on Thursday on positive reaction to election news from the U.S. and on optimism about fiscal stimulus. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with an impressive gain of 299.43 points or 1.87% at 16,298.17, slightly off the session's high of 16,318.58.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.95, about 38% higher than a year ago.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported third quarter earnings of C$990 million or C$0.49 per share, up from C$949 million or C$0.47 per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings were C$961 million or C$0.48 per share, compared to C$1.12 billion or C$0.56 per share in 2019.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday despite some uncertainty around the U.S. presidential race.

European stocks are weak as investors remain on edge over drawn-out vote counting in the U.S. presidential election. While Democrat Joe Biden is edging closer to victory, the Trump team is reportedly pressing legal challenges in several states.

Rising cases also weigh on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $1.25 or 3.2% at $37.54 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $9.10 or 0.47% at $1,956.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.614 or 2.44% at $25.805 an ounce.

