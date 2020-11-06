Continued Election Uncertainty May Lead To Pullback On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to give back ground after moving sharply higher over the past few sessions.

Traders may look to cash in on the recent strength in the amid continued uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has swing to a narrow lead in George and significantly cut into President Donald Trump's lead in Pennsylvania.

Biden also continues to lead in Arizona and Nevada, putting the former Vice President on track to earn the 270 electoral college votes need to win the White House.

However, Trump has claimed the increase in votes for Biden in a number of key states is proof of widespread voter fraud and pledged to take legal challenges to the results all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stocks futures have significantly pared their losses following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of October.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, extending the rally seen over the two previous sessions. The major averages all showed substantial moves to the upside on the day.

The major averages ended the day firmly in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow jumped 542.58 points or 2 percent to 28,390.24, the Nasdaq spiked 300.15 points or 2.6 percent to 11,890.93 and the S&P 500 surged up 67.01 points or 2 percent to 3,510.45.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on the latest news regarding the presidential election.

With projected wins in Michigan and Wisconsin, Biden currently sits at 253 electoral college votes, just shy of the 270 needed to win the White House.

Votes continue to be counted in a number of key states, including Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

While Biden currently seems poised to unseat Trump, Democrats are not expected to take control of the Senate.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 31st.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 751,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 758,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 732,000 from the 758,000 originally reported for the previous week.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of October.

Employment is expected to increase by about 600,000 jobs in October after climbing by 661,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the members of the Federal Reserve announced that they decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent, as widely expected.

The accompanying statement said the Fed expects rates to remain unchanged until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the central bank's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.

The Fed also said it plans to increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning and help foster accommodative financial conditions.

Gold stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, resulting in a 7.6 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.

Substantial strength was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 5.9 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Steel, chemical, banking and semiconductor stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are sliding $0.82 to $37.97 a barrel after slipping $0.36 to $38.79 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after soaring $50.60 to $1,946.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.80 to $1,957.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.33 yen versus the 103.49 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1880 compared to yesterday's $1.1826.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday despite uncertainty around the U.S. presidential race as vote counting extended into its third day.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden was edging closer to victory, but his Party appeared unlikely to win the Senate, dimming chances of tough financial regulations and higher taxes.

Chinese shares fell slightly after the country temporarily banned the entry of foreigners from at least eight countries to guard against new infections from abroad.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 7.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 3,312.16, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended marginally higher at 25,712.97.

Japanese shares hit a 29-year high as Biden edged closer to the 270-electroral-vote threshold needed to win the presidency. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 219.95 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,325.23, the highest level since November 1991. The broader Topix closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,658.49.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group lost 2.2 percent, while Fast Retailing advanced 1.5 percent. Toyota Motor rose half a percent ahead of its second-quarter earnings release.

The average of household spending in Japan was down 10.2 percent year-on-year in September, a government report showed today. That beat forecasts for a decline of 10.7 percent following the 6.9 percent drop in August.

On a monthly basis, household spending rose 3.8 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 2.2 percent following the 1.7 percent gain a month earlier.

Australian markets advanced amid bets that a Biden victory is unlikely to result in a major change in U.S. foreign policy. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 50.60 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,190.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 51 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,395.

Financial conglomerate Macquarie Group rallied 2.3 percent after its first-half profit came in ahead of its expectations.

Gold miner Evolution Mining jumped 6.7 percent, Newcrest added 3.5 percent and Northern Star Resources soared 7.2 percent after bullion prices posted big gains on Thursday on a weaker dollar.

On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the services sector in Australia swung to expansion in October, with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Service Index score of 51.4, up from 36.2 in September.

Seoul stocks ended higher for the fifth straight day amid reduced uncertainties from the U.S. presidential election. The benchmark Kospi inched up 2.71 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,416.50 on expectations of a Biden victory. Celltrion gained 2 percent and LG Chem jumped 6.4 percent, while Hyundai Motor lost 2.6 percent.

Europe

European stocks have fallen on Friday as investors remain on edge over drawn-out vote counting in the U.S. presidential election.

As votes continued to be counted and Democrat Joe Biden edges closer to victory, the Trump team is pressing legal challenges in several states.

Market participants also kept an eye on rising Covid-19 infections on both sides of the Atlantic. The United States surpassed 100,000 new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row on Thursday.

France posted a record number of new virus cases and Italy also registered its highest ever daily tally as several European countries reintroduce lockdown measures. Denmark is killing its large mink population after discovering a coronavirus mutation that can spread to humans.

While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent.

Air France KLM has slumped. The Franco-Dutch airline holding company has announced the final approval of the 3.4 billion euros loan package by the Dutch state. KLM and the eight trade unions have satisfied a key requirement, ensuring final approval of the loan package.

Royal Philips NV has also moved to the downside. The company said it targets to deliver approximately 10 percent adjusted earnings per share growth annually.

Internet services company United Internet has also come under pressure after cutting its full-year sales growth outlook.

Airline EasyJet has also tumbled after announcing it has sold and leased back 11 aircraft with two counterparties.

Shares of James Fisher & Sons have plunged. The marine engineering services provider said that it did not see the improvement to trading conditions and the seasonal uplift it had been anticipating in the three months ended September 30.

AVEVA Group has also slumped after it announced an underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of about 2.835 billion pounds to partly fund the acquisition of OSIsoft.

On the other hand, shares of Compagnie Financiere-Richemont have jumped. After posting a sharp fall in first-half profits, the Swiss luxury conglomerate said it saw some positive trends in the second quarter.

French insurer SCOR has also moved sharply higher after reporting an increase in gross written premiums in the third quarter.

British housebuilder Redrow has also advanced. The company said it expects to reinstate dividend payments at the half year and to be cash positive for the remainder of the financial year.

In economic news, German industrial output climbed 1.6 percent month on month in September, bigger than the 0.5 percent rise seen in August but slower than economists' forecast of 2.7 percent, official data showed.

The French trade deficit declined to a five-month low of 5.75 billion euros in September from 7.7 billion euros in August, data from customs office revealed. In the same period last year, the shortfall was 5.11 billion euros.

U.S. Economic Reports

Employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of October, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 638,000 jobs in October after surging up by a revised 672,000 jobs in September.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 600,000 jobs compared to the addition of 661,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9 percent in October from 7.9 percent in September. The unemployment rate was expected to slip to 7.7 percent.

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of September. Wholesale inventories are expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of September at 3 pm ET. Economists expect consumer credit to increase by $8.5 billion.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Peloton (PTON) are moving significantly lower in pre-market trading after the exercise equipment and media company reported better than expected third quarter results but warned of supply issues.

Casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) may also come under pressure after reporting a wider than expected third quarter loss.

On the other hand, shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the company reported third quarter earnings that came in well above analyst estimates.

Healthcare company CVS Health (CVS) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected third quarter results and raisings its full-year guidance.

