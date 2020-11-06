Canadian Market Retreats After Opening Higher; Cannabis Stocks Up Sharply

After opening modestly higher, reacting to data showing a drop in unemployment and some positive earnings reports, the Canadian market pared some gains subsequently on Friday morning.

The mood remains cautious after the splendid rally in the previous session. Investors are looking ahead to some clear signals on the U.S. election results front.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 16,378.55 in early trades, dropped to a low of 16,262.31 subsequently and was down 17.07 points or 0.1% at 16,281.10 about half an hour before noon.

Healthcare stocks are up sharply. The Capped Healthcare Index is up as much as 9.1%

Telecom and utilities stocks are finding some support, while industrial, energy, materials, financial and information stocks are mostly subdued.

Cannabis stocks are surging higher with investors betting on hopes Democrat Joe Biden, if he forms the government in the U.S., will legalize recreational consumption of marijuana. Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO), leads the list, soaring over 85%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) is up 23.7% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is surging up 17%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is advancing 10.5% and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is climbing 28%.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) shares are up nearly 4%. Magna reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.95, about 38% higher than a year ago.

Telus Corporation (T.TO) is rising 3%, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) is climbing 6%, Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) is up 4.75%, Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) is stronger by 4.5% and West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) is advancing 4.2%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) is down by about 1.4%. The company reported third quarter earnings of C$990 million or C$0.49 per share, up from C$949 million or C$0.47 per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings were C$961 million or C$0.48 per share, compared to C$1.12 billion or C$0.56 per share in 2019.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) are down 1 to 1.6%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are also notably lower.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed that the Canadian created 83600 jobs in October 2020, below market forecasts of a 100 thousand rise and after a 378,200 increase in September. Full-time employment increased by 69100 jobs while part-time jobs were up by 14500.

Unemployment rate in Canada came in at 8.9% for October, down from 9% a month earlier, the data showed.

