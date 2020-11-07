Barry Gibb Announces New Album, Shares Duet With Jason Isbell

Barry Gibb has announced that a multi-star album, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, will be released on January 8 via Capitol.

Songs featuring Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Sheryl Crow, and Alison Krauss are featured on the 12-track Gibb Brothers' classic songs album.

As a teaser, the Bee Gees co-founder shared a duet with Jason Isbell, titled, "Words of a Fool."

"From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own," Gibb said in a statement.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent," he added. "They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it."

Isbell said working with Gibb on the project has been one of the great honors of his career. He described the singer-songwriter as "a prince."

Tracklist:

1. "I've Gotta Get a Message to You" with Keith Urban

2. "Words of a Fool" with Jason Isbell

3. "Run to Me" with Brandi Carlile

4. "Too Much Heaven" with Alison Krauss

5. "Lonely Days" with Little Big Town

6. "Words" with Dolly Parton

7. "Jive Talkin'" with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. "How Deep Is Your Love" with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town

9. "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" with Sheryl Crow

10. "To Love Somebody" with Jay Buchanan

11. "Rest Your Love On Me" with Olivia Newton-John

12. "Butterfly" with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

