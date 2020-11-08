Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 60 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,520-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with profit taking expected following last week's election run in the United States, while varying earnings news and oil process may lend an air of volatility. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and rubber glove makers.

For the day, the index advanced 18.15 points or 1.21 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,519.64 after trading as low as 1,497.32. Volume was 7.674 billion shares worth 4.669 billion ringgit. There were 624 gainers and 469 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 4.92 percent, while Hap Seng Consolidated soared 4.61 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings spiked 2.73 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 2.67 percent, Maxis accelerated 2.59 percent, Press Metal and Genting Malaysia both perked 2.43 percent, Top Glove jumped 2.41 percent, AMMB Holdings and Tenaga Nasional both gathered 2.39 percent, Genting gathered 2.34 percent, Sime Darby advanced 2.07 percent, Public Bank added 1.47 percent, Maybank improved 1.41 percent, CIMB Group collected 1.31 percent, Hartalega Holdings gained 1.11 percent, RHB Capital gained 0.93 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.78 percent, Digi.com rose 0.76 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.58 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.19 percent, MISC dipped 0.15 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent and IOI Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday but rallied to finish largely unchanged.

The Dow shed 66.80 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 28,323.40, while the NASDAQ rose 4.33 points or 0.04 percent to end at 11,895.23 and the S&P 500 eased 1.01 points or 0.03 percent to close at 3,509.44. For the week, The Dow jumped 6.9 percent, the NASDAQ surged 9 percent and the S&P spiked 7.1 percent.

The early weakness on Wall Street was partly due to profit taking following the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions.

The early selling pressure was offset by a closely watched report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in October, while the jobless rate fell 1 percent.

The markets were also reacting to the continued uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election - although that was cleared up on Saturday when Democrat Joe Biden was projected as the winner.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by rising concerns over outlook for energy demand due to the continued global surge in cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.65 or 4.3 percent at $37.14 a barrel.

