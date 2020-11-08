Singapore Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Monday

The Singapore stock market on Friday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 165 points or 6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,580-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with profit taking expected following last week's election run in the United States, while varying earnings news and oil process may lend an air of volatility. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the properties and industrials were pared by mild support from the financials.

For the day, the index sank 9.94 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 2,578.68 after trading between 2,562.86 and 2,591.96. There were 226 decliners and 185 gainers.

Among the actives, Dairy Farm International surged 4.08 percent, while SingTel plummeted 1.83 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 1.66 percent, Thai Beverage tanked 1.55 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.42 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 1.39 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 1.25 percent, SembCorp Industries declined 1.19 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust surrendered 1.06 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.74 percent, SATS sank 0.63 percent, City Developments dropped 0.61 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust added 0.52 percent, Keppel Corp shed 0.43 percent, CapitaLand lost 0.38 percent, Singapore Airlines gained 0.29 percent, DBS Group collected 0.27 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.23 percent, UOL Group fell 0.16 percent, Singapore Exchange increased 0.11 percent, United Overseas Bank was up 0.05 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Hongkong Land Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday but rallied to finish largely unchanged.

The Dow shed 66.80 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 28,323.40, while the NASDAQ rose 4.33 points or 0.04 percent to end at 11,895.23 and the S&P 500 eased 1.01 points or 0.03 percent to close at 3,509.44. For the week, The Dow jumped 6.9 percent, the NASDAQ surged 9 percent and the S&P spiked 7.1 percent.

The early weakness on Wall Street was partly due to profit taking following the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions.

The early selling pressure was offset by a closely watched report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in October, while the jobless rate fell 1 percent.

The markets were also reacting to the continued uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election - although that was cleared up on Saturday when Democrat Joe Biden was projected as the winner.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by rising concerns over outlook for energy demand due to the continued global surge in cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.65 or 4.3 percent at $37.14 a barrel.

